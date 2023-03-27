New poll highlights sharp divide between Trump’s base and other voters

Lisa Desjardins:

While Trump continues to rile up his loyal base, new polling shows he has convinced roughly four in 10 Americans he is the victim of a witch-hunt, while the majority of those asked in the latest "PBS NewsHour"/NPR/Marist poll say investigations of Trump are fair.

But that figure is much smaller, less than one in five, for Republicans. There is also a deep divide over his guilt or innocence. Nearly half of Americans say Trump has done something illegal. Less than a quarter say he's done nothing wrong at all. But that sentiment reverses for Republicans, with just 10 percent say and Trump's broken the law and nearly half believing Trump has committed no wrongdoing, legal or ethical.

It adds up to a Trump grip on GOP loyalty. Three-quarters of Republicans would like to see him be president again. But critical independent voters, nearly two-thirds of them do not want him back, setting up a dilemma for the GOP.

Lee Miringoff, Director, Marist Institute for Public Opinion: For Donald Trump, it remains all about his base.