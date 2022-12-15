Poll shows Americans want congressional cooperation, but expect gridlock

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, a divided electorate weighed in on the future of democracy, compromise among lawmakers, and more in our latest "PBS NewsHour," NPR and Marist poll.

Here with me to talk about all of the findings is Lee Miringoff. He's the director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. And he runs this poll.

Lee, let's jump right into it.

Following the election, and ahead of the January 6 Select Committee's final report, we asked Americans what they think about any threat to democracy. And a large number, 83 percent, said, yes, they do believe there is a threat to democracy, a serious one right now.

We also ask them which political party they think poses a greater threat. And look at that, a statistical tie, with some 48 percent saying Republicans and 45 percent saying Democrats.

Lee, how unusual are those numbers? And what do they tell you?

Lee Miringoff, Director, Marist Institute for Public Opinion: Lisa, I think they reflect the times we live in.

And, actually, the 83 percent that see it as a serious strength, that's grown from 77 percent in a previous poll. So, we have a lot of people are very concerned.

What's interesting, and I think somewhat surprising in this, is the comparability of the two parties, the fact that both Democrats and Republicans are seem fairly equally as culpable in all this. And I think a lot of that has to do with the — if you're a Democrat, you think the Republicans have gotten too extreme. And if you're a Republican, you think the Democrats have gotten too extreme.

And you have your concerns about the democracy from both camps, and, obviously, the Democrat folks concerned about January 6 and what happened at the Capitol. And, on the Republican side, it's echoes of former President Trump's rigged elections and labels that people are putting on more progressive Democrats.