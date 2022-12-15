Double your gift to
December 15, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the commander of the United States Navy in the Pacific discusses rising tensions with China and an uncertain future in the region. The White House warns of increased infections from RSV, flu, and COVID that are straining hospitals. Plus, a new poll shows Americans want congressional cooperation but expect gridlock.

Segments From This Episode

