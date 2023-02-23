New poll shows where Americans stand on debt ceiling debate, raising minimum wage

Lisa Desjardins:

Some really interesting number in our poll of national Americans, everyone included here.

When we asked the people surveyed what should lawmakers do, should they raise the federal debt ceiling to deal with the deficit, look at this? Only half of Americans said yes, though we know that that is absolutely critical to the financial stability of this country and other countries as well. So it's one way to look at it is that Americans still aren't quite convinced of the necessity of this, which we know is a necessity.

But let's also look back in time and see how this compares to 2011, the last time we had a major debt ceiling crisis. So, really, Americans have changed. They now believe more that the debt ceiling must be raised. But it's still half and half. And you won't be surprised that is split on partisan lines, with Republicans much less likely to think the debt ceiling needs to be raised.