New polling data suggests a struggle for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections

Lisa Desjardins:

There are some very significant issues in which Democrats see a larger gap forming between them and Democrat — and Republicans in public opinion.

Let's take a look at this by the issues then. So the number one issue right now seems to be the economy, of course. So, when you look at the economy there, right there on the first on the left, the blue line indicates people who believe Democrats would do better with the economy. The red line, that much larger line, Republicans, people who believe Republicans would do better with the economy.

But we also heard from — we also saw in this survey that most Americans believe — more Americans, rather, believe that Republicans would do better on crime. Look at that immigration figure. By just a narrow amount, more Americans now believe that Republicans would do a better job handling immigration than Democrats.

That is an issue that Democrats in the past have done well with. Where do Democrats do well? Look at that. On the coronavirus, more Americans believe Democrats would do better on that than on — than Republicans do.

Those are really major issues right now. And Democrats are falling behind. And the Democrats still do well with things like climate change. They blow Republicans out of the water on that. But talking to our pollster Lee Miringoff on this, he said it's a real problem, because the front-of-mind issues is where Democrats are losing ground.

Lee Miringoff, Director, Marist Institute for Public Opinion: Right now, the issues of greatest salience for the voters are the issues that tend to be favoring the Republicans.

And that is sort of also driving these general numbers about why the Republicans are in decent shape. One big caveat in all that is that we really don't know right now what's going to be on people's minds in October and November. What we clearly have learned in the last year or so is that the issues come and go in very fast fashion right now.