New program allows American citizens to sponsor refugees fleeing violence and oppression

Amna Nawaz:

The State Department announced a new program to help facilitate refugees coming to and settling in the United States.

It's called Welcome Corps and aims to empower private American citizens to sponsor refugees. Since the 1980s, the number of refugees admitted to the United States has fluctuated. After the 9/11 attacks, numbers plunged, but then rose again over time. They dropped again during the Trump administration, but have been rising since Joe Biden became president.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah is the president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. She joins me now.

Krish, welcome back.

Let's talk about this new program from the Biden administration. They say they aim to mobilize 10,000 Americans to sponsor 5,000 refugees in the first year. They call it the boldest innovation undertaken in our approach to refugee resettlement in over four decades.

Do you agree with that?

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service: I guess it's throwback Thursday because, in many ways, this pilot reverts to how refugee resettlement was done before it was professionalized into a federal program in 1980.

Prior to that, it was faith-based organizations, private citizens who came together and supported refugees through private sponsorship. The refugee program has obviously been refined since then. But community involvement and public-private partnership is really the core of our work even today, even before this announcement.

What we find is that our volunteers become our most enthusiastic ambassadors and advocates. So it is nice to see the administration recognize the generosity of the Americans spirit, and bring more people into the work of welcome.

But, that said, I do think there are a few things to keep in mind to be realistic about the promise of this new program. There are things that private citizens can do well or even better than anyone else, organizing a donation drive, helping furnish departments.

But there is a risk that sponsors may not be fully prepared or equipped for what oftentimes is complicated, challenging work, whether we're talking about addressing the trauma that refugees have experienced, or navigating the paperwork and bureaucracy of helping a family enroll their kids in school.

So we just want to make sure that these sponsors are prepared for what's in store and that they're vetted. So, we're excited about the program. But, obviously, we need to be realistic about what it will deliver.