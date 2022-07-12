New video shows inaction by Uvalde officers during school shooting

William Brangham:

Judy, it is still an open question why it took officers such a long period of time to confront the shooter inside the school.

This four-minute video compilation was released by The Austin-American Statesman. It was compiled from over 70 minutes of footage.

The video shows the shooter entering the school, going down a hallway, where he then shot over 100 rounds into two classrooms. Three minutes later, the first officers arrive armed and in bulletproof vests. They're shot at and pull back. Within about half-an-hour, dozens of officers with long guns and shields take up positions in the hallway.

Later, more shots are heard from down the hall; 77 minutes in, law enforcement enters the classroom and kill the gunman.

Investigative reporter Tony Plohetski is of The Austin-American Statesman. He acquired this never-before-seen footage.

Tony, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

I wonder. This is such a striking document of what we have all been wondering, is what had actually happened in there. What stands out the most to you from this video?