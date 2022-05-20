New Wrap: CDC approves Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shots for children ages 5 to 11

In our news wrap Friday, children in the U.S. ages 5 to 11 began receiving their Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shots after the CDC gave its final approval, a federal judge rules COVID asylum restrictions must continue on the border, the Justice Department unveiled new efforts to combat hate crimes after the massacre in Buffalo, and Russia claims it's taken full control of the city of Mariupol.

