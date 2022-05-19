News Wrap: Biden backs Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids as Senate votes to send Ukraine aid

In our news wrap Thursday, President Biden backs Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO, the U.S. Senate voted to send Ukraine an additional $40 billion in military and economic aid, a grand jury indicted the white man accused of killing 10 black people at a Buffalo supermarket on a first-degree murder charge, and the Jan. 6 panel has requested an interview with Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk.

