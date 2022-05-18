News Wrap: Omicron variant drives spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, COVID cases are spiking as federal health officials call for indoor mask mandates, Russia released video of Ukrainian soldiers abandoning the Azovstal steel plant, the U.S. embassy reopened in Kyiv, Finland and Sweden handed in their applications to join NATO, and a former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in George Floyd's death.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: