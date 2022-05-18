News Wrap: Omicron variant drives spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases

In our news wrap Wednesday, COVID cases are spiking as federal health officials call for indoor mask mandates, Russia released video of Ukrainian soldiers abandoning the Azovstal steel plant, the U.S. embassy reopened in Kyiv, Finland and Sweden handed in their applications to join NATO, and a former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in George Floyd's death.

