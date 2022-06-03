New Wrap: Federal grand jury indicts Trump adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Friday, a federal grand jury indicted former Trump adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress, the school police commander in Uvalde, Texas, reportedly did not have a radio following the mass shooting, a congressional committee will hear from parents and survivors of shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, and the Florida peninsula is under a tropical storm warning.
