News Wrap: Buffalo grand jury formally charges suspect for racist rampage that killed 10

Audio

In our news wrap Wednesday, a grand jury in Buffalo formally charged a white 18-year-old suspect for the massacre of 10 Black people at a supermarket, Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer for Meta, Shanghai residents celebrated the end of a COVID lockdown, President Biden held a roundtable with baby formula makers and Adm. Linda Fagan became Commandant of the Coast Guard.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: