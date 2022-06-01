News Wrap: Buffalo grand jury formally charges suspect for racist rampage that killed 10

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Wednesday, a grand jury in Buffalo formally charged a white 18-year-old suspect for the massacre of 10 Black people at a supermarket, Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer for Meta, Shanghai residents celebrated the end of a COVID lockdown, President Biden held a roundtable with baby formula makers and Adm. Linda Fagan became Commandant of the Coast Guard.
