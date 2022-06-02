News Wrap: Uvalde children’s 911 calls weren’t relayed to police commander, lawmaker says

Audio

In our news wrap: a Texas state senator said panicked 911 calls from children in Uvalde never got to the police commander at the scene of last week's school attack, President Zelenskyy says Russia controls one-fifth of Ukraine, a truce in Yemen is extended for another two months, and the Education Department will forgive all remaining student debt for former students of Corinthian Colleges.

