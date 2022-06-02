News Wrap: Uvalde children’s 911 calls weren’t relayed to police commander, lawmaker says

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap: a Texas state senator said panicked 911 calls from children in Uvalde never got to the police commander at the scene of last week's school attack, President Zelenskyy says Russia controls one-fifth of Ukraine, a truce in Yemen is extended for another two months, and the Education Department will forgive all remaining student debt for former students of Corinthian Colleges.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: