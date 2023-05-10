New York Congressman George Santos charged with fraud and money laundering

Lisa Desjardins:

Thirteen federal charges, let's look at what we're talking about here.

The largest number of charges, in fact, seven of them, are on wire fraud. That has to do with what prosecutors said was fraud committed to donors representing that money was going to a campaign cause or campaign-related cause, when they say it was going straight to his pocket, three counts on money laundering, two counts of making false statements to the House of Representatives.

That has to do with his income and how he reported that, they say falsely. And one count theft of public funds. I want to talk about that one. This is something we haven't talked about with George Santos before.

Let's look at the indictment and what they're talking about there with theft of public funds. Here's some of the language there: "For the period of on or about March 2020 and April 2021, through that time period, based on false application and false weekly certifications, the defendant received approximately," Geoff, $24,744 in unemployment insurance benefits."

What the claim is here prosecutors is that George Santos while he was running for Congress and they say while he was employed by a financial firm applied and received unemployment benefits through the COVID relief programs.

Now, he said today that there's a misunderstanding here, and then he's going to defend himself. As you heard, he calls this a witch-hunt.