News Wrap: Officials on southern border brace for end of Title 42

In our news wrap Wednesday, officials along the southern border are bracing for the end of Title 42 on Thursday, Israel traded heavy fire with Palestinian militants in Gaza for a second day, a Texas judge sentenced former Army Sgt. Daniel Perry to 25 years in prison for killing a man during a Black Lives Matter protest and U.S. inflation eased again in April but remains stubbornly high.

