New York launches drive-thru testing site for COVID-19

Christopher Booker:

The mobile testing center will serve all residents of Westchester county. But officials are prioritizing people in New Rochelle, the town where it's located. It's one of America's hotspots for COVID-19.

Most of the city's cases originated from Young Israel Synagogue of New Rochelle. Earlier this week it was made the center of a "containment area" by the state of New York.

For two weeks, for one mile in every direction, large gatherings would be banned: that meant closing schools, local colleges, and community centers, as well as religious institutions.

The state's national guard would also be deployed.