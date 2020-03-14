Outbreak tests Italy’s limits a week after lockdown began

Christopher Livesay:

What we know about this disease is that even if you're healthy, you can be a carrier for this disease. So even if you don't feel any of the symptoms. That doesn't mean you can't pass it on to your parents or your grandparents. And I'm sure that a lot of people can go back in time and take greater precautions. They would. I mean, we're talking about a very serious situation, especially northern Italy, where hospitals are failing, where they're having to triage patients because there are limited resources when people come into the hospital and they're suffering respiratory failure. They have to be put on ventilators. And these are limited resources. A ventilator can cost tens of thousands of euros. And you have to be on these devices for six to eight days at times. And if you're in your 80s, your chances of recovery is very low. So in a lot of hospitals, it's become a wartime situation in which doctors have to decide whether to give it to the 80 year old or whether to give it to the 50 year old or 30 year old. I mean, there are reports now of of the dead not being able to be collected from their homes because the health services are are are overwhelmed and you can't get a funeral home that's willing to risk going inside a house where there's Corona virus because they don't want to get infected. I mean, it conjures up images from the Middle Ages when you had the black deaths sweeping through this exact same place where I'm talking to you.