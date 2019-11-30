New York’s Mohawk tribe works to restore their culture

Elvera Sargent:

My sister actually went to a residential school and my uncle and they would be there all year come home, if once a year. But what I know with that is that they were not allowed to speak the language they were punished. My sister doesn't know the culture at all. She still knows the language. She gets stuck, so it has had a lasting impact. Maybe people my age and maybe a little older. We didn't have that nurturing, nurturing from our parents because they didn't know how to nurture us or show us love, we knew or they loved us but, oh God oh, but it was hard for them to show us.