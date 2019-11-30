How Illinois schools put thousands of children in seclusion

Jodi Cohen:

So we published this story on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker, the Illinois governor, called the practice 'appalling' and ordered an immediate end to it. So the Illinois State Board of Education wrote emergency rules that went into effect immediately on Wednesday that banned all types of isolated seclusion, meaning that a child can never be in a room by him or herself. A trained adult has to be in the space and it can never be locked.

What else happened this week as part of the emergency rules is now within 48 hours of a timeout, that has to be reported to the state. And the state has also ordered all school districts to send information from this current school year and the two prior school years to the state so that the state can have data and see where this practice was being used the most. And then take a look.

The governor's office also filed complaints for every child named in the investigation that we did. And they are taking complaints from families now and they say they're going to investigate all of them.