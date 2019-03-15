New Zealand mosque suspect embraced white supremacy, previous acts of hate

Amna Nawaz:

Within two hours, more worshipers killed in a second attack at Linwood Mosque three miles away. The gunman live-streamed the attack on Facebook, apparently using a helmet camera. Facebook said later that it had removed both the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts, and taken down the video after the shooting and all posts supporting the attack.

Police have charged one man with murder and detained two others for investigation. On social media, the apparent shooter identified himself as Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian. He posted a 74-page manifesto, calling himself an avowed racist, and citing as inspiration both the white supremacist who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011 and the white supremacist who murdered nine black parishioners at a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015.

He also mentioned President Donald Trump by name, calling him a — quote — "symbol of renewed white identity."

In Washington this afternoon, President Trump addressed the attack.