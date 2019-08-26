News Wrap: 19 states sue over extended migrant detention limits

John Yang:

U.S. officials didn't comment on Sunday's attack in Iraq, but they have said that Israel attacked Iranian forces there in July.

Tropical Storm Dorian moved into the Eastern Caribbean tonight, bearing down on Barbados and its neighbors. The islands braced for the storm's arrival early Tuesday. From there, its projected path takes it toward Puerto Rico. Even a weak hurricane could be a problem for Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria two years ago.

Back in this country, Republican Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin announced he's resigning his seat next month. The four-term lawmaker said he needs to spend more time with his family. His wife is expecting in October, and tests show the child has a heart condition. Duffy becomes the 14th House Republican not seeking reelection in 2020. He represents a strongly Republican district.

And on Wall Street, stocks rallied after President Trump suggested China wants to talk seriously about a trade deal. The Dow Jones industrial average gained nearly 270 points to close at 25893. The Nasdaq rose almost 102 points, and the S&P 500 added 31.