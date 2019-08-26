News Wrap: 19 states sue over extended migrant detention limits

In our news wrap Monday, 19 states sued to stop rollback of limits on detaining migrant children. The 1997 Flores agreement generally limits that period to 20 days, but President Trump wants to be able to hold entire families longer. Also, movie producer Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to revised charges of sexually assaulting two women. A New York judge delayed his trial to early 2020.
John Yang:
In the day's other news: A state judge in Oklahoma issued a potentially landmark ruling, that Johnson & Johnson helped fuel an epidemic of opioid addiction.
He ordered the company to pay $570 million. The state had asked for up to $17 billion. Judge Thad Balkman found Johnson & Johnson played up the benefits of opioid painkillers and played down the risks.
Thad Balkman:
Those actions compromised the health and safety of thousands of Oklahomans.
Specifically, defendants caused an opioid crisis that is evidenced by increased rates of addiction, overdose deaths, and neonatal abstinence syndrome in Oklahoma. The opioid crisis has ravaged the state of Oklahoma. It must be abated immediately.
John Yang:
Johnson & Johnson immediately announced plans to appeal. Some 2,000 other state and local lawsuits are pending against opioid makers nationwide. We will look at all of this after the news summary.
Nineteen states sued today to block any rollback of limits on detaining migrant children. The 1997 Flores agreement generally limits that period to 20 days. Last week, the administration announced new rules to hold entire families for longer.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the legal challenge in Sacramento.
Xavier Becerra:
The Trump administration made the changes called for in this rule without regard to the well-being of these children and without regard to the rule of law. Every time we go to court, for the most part, we win. We're proving that this administration is trying to do things the wrong way, by breaking the rules.
John Yang:
California also asked a federal judge today to block the administration's public charge rule. That would deny green cards to legal immigrants who draw public benefits such as Medicaid and food stamps.
Fallen movie producer Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to revised charges of sexually assaulting two women. He was back in a New York court today to face the new indictment. It would allow a third woman to testify that Weinstein raped her in 1993. The judge has now delayed the trial to early next year.
Officials in Hong Kong warned today that violent protests are pushing the Chinese territory to the brink of great danger. New violence erupted over the weekend, as protesters threw bricks and smashed toll booths. Riot police fired back with a water cannon and tear gas.
Mak Chin-Ho:
These attacks are intentional and planned and organized. Not only do their acts put everyone on site in extreme danger, but they also threaten the everyday life of ordinary citizens.
-
John Yang:
Police arrested more than 80 activists over the weekend, some as young as 12; 21 officers were injured.
Tensions between Israel and Iran and its allies are heating up across the Middle East. In Lebanon today, Prime Minister Saad Hariri accused Israel of violating his country's sovereignty in a series of airstrikes. The first came Sunday, when two drones crashed into Beirut suburbs. Hezbollah militants allied with Iran held funerals today for two fighters killed in the raid. They marched, and their leader vowed revenge.
Israel didn't confirm any attacks in Lebanon. It did acknowledge striking at Iranian forces in Syria over the weekend.
And claims of Israeli air raids in Iraq are prompting calls for U.S. troops to withdraw immediately. Iraqi officials say Israeli drones attacked Iranian-backed paramilitaries on Sunday, killing one fighter. Shiite Muslims, including lawmakers, marched through Baghdad in a funeral procession today. They said the United States bears the blame.
Ahmed Al-Asadi (through translator):
The aggression was carried out by Israel and by the powers which support it. It took place in broad daylight with the presence of the international coalition flight American aircrafts. This means these crimes are done under the cover of America and colonialism.
-
U.S. officials didn't comment on Sunday's attack in Iraq, but they have said that Israel attacked Iranian forces there in July.
Tropical Storm Dorian moved into the Eastern Caribbean tonight, bearing down on Barbados and its neighbors. The islands braced for the storm's arrival early Tuesday. From there, its projected path takes it toward Puerto Rico. Even a weak hurricane could be a problem for Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria two years ago.
Back in this country, Republican Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin announced he's resigning his seat next month. The four-term lawmaker said he needs to spend more time with his family. His wife is expecting in October, and tests show the child has a heart condition. Duffy becomes the 14th House Republican not seeking reelection in 2020. He represents a strongly Republican district.
And on Wall Street, stocks rallied after President Trump suggested China wants to talk seriously about a trade deal. The Dow Jones industrial average gained nearly 270 points to close at 25893. The Nasdaq rose almost 102 points, and the S&P 500 added 31.
