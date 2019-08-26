What Okla. judgment against Johnson & Johnson means for opioid accountability

William Brangham:

For its part, Johnson & Johnson argued its drugs accounted for less than 1 percent of the U.S. opioid market, and were similarly a tiny fraction of prescriptions in Oklahoma. It also denied any deceptive sales practices.

For the record, Johnson & Johnson is a funder of the "NewsHour."

Jackie Fortier has been reporting on all this for StateImpact Oklahoma, and National Public Radio. She was in the courtroom today.

Jackie Fortier, thank you very much for being here.

Obviously, this is an enormous victory for the state and really the first loss for one of the opioid manufacturers that we have seen thus far. Everything else has been settlements.

The judge today was particularly tough on the company in its ruling, wasn't he?