Trump praises ‘unity’ at G-7, but diverges from other leaders on policy

Yamiche Alcindor:

But the takeaways from the gathering itself were meager. The seven nations only agreed to a set of statements that filled a single sheet of paper. On many of the most pressing issues he discussed with the other leaders, President Trump pointedly disagreed.

On Iran, Macron extended a last-minute invitation to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. The French president told Trump about the invitation only hours before Zarif arrived. Macron urged Iran to return to the nuclear negotiating table with the United States. The 2015 deal, which Mr. Trump pulled out of last year, hangs in the balance