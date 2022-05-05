News Wrap: 3 people killed near Tel Aviv as Israeli police search for attackers

In our news wrap Thursday, three people were stabbed to death near Tel Aviv as Israeli police search for for a pair of suspected Palestinian attackers. Also, President Biden named Karine Jean-Pierre as his White House press secretary, dust storms engulfed Iraq, parts of Texas and Oklahoma pick up the pieces after tornadoes, and OPEC and its allies plan to continue gradually increasing production.

