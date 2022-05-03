News Wrap: White House deems Russia is wrongfully detaining American basketball star

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, the Biden administration has determined that Russia is wrongfully detaining pro basketball star Brittney Griner, voters in Ohio and Indiana took to the polls, former President Trump's inaugural committee and business will pay $750,000 to settle allegations over his D.C. hotel, and rolling blackouts in India are cutting power to swaths of the country amid extreme heat.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: