News Wrap: White House deems Russia is wrongfully detaining American basketball star

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, the Biden administration has determined that Russia is wrongfully detaining pro basketball star Brittney Griner, voters in Ohio and Indiana took to the polls, former President Trump's inaugural committee and business will pay $750,000 to settle allegations over his D.C. hotel, and rolling blackouts in India are cutting power to swaths of the country amid extreme heat.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: