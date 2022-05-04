News Wrap: Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID

In our news wrap Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19, Beijing shut down dozens of subway stations and bus routes as it tries to stem a COVID outbreak, Wall Street shot higher after Fed chair Jerome Powell played down talk of even larger rate hikes, and Ukrainian refugees are crowding into a shelter in Mexico City hoping to gain entry into the United States.

