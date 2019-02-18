News Wrap: Activists protest Trump’s national emergency

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump's declaration of a national emergency has generated new backlash on this President's Day.

Activists staged scattered protests today outside the White House and from coast to coast. They opposed taking executive action over the heads of Congress to find more money to build a border wall. Several groups and states say they plan to challenge the declaration in court.

The president today blasted Andrew McCabe. He's the former deputy FBI director. On Twitter, Mr. Trump said of McCabe: "He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged."

McCabe had told CBS' "60 Minutes" that firing FBI Director James Comey may have been a criminal act to block the Russia investigation. He also said again that current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein talked of trying to remove the president from office in early 2017. Rosenstein has denied that.

President Trump today accused both men of treasonous acts.

The North Carolina state elections director testified today that a Republican political operative led an illegal ballot-collecting operation on behalf of a congressional candidate in 2018. That came during the first day of a hearing into whether Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. tampered with absentee ballots in the state's 9th Congressional District.

Republican Mark Harris holds a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready, but the race has not been certified.

President Trump today called on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to step down in a peaceful transition of power, but he acknowledged that all options are on the table. He also called for Maduro to allow blocked shipments of U.S. humanitarian aid into the country. Mr. Trump spoke in Miami, home to the largest Venezuelan community in the U.S., and gave this warning to Maduro's supporters: