California attorney general calls Trump’s national emergency ‘reckless’

Amna Nawaz:

There are expected to be a number of legal challenges to the declaration, including from the state of California.

The man who led that suit, Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of California and a former member of House Democratic leadership.

Mr. Attorney General, thank you, and welcome back to the "NewsHour."

When you gave a press conference earlier, you said that you were going to be challenging the declaration in some way after you reviewed the text, that you have sister states filing with you. So, now that you have read the text, what do you plan to do, when will you do it, and who's with you?