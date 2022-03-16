News Wrap: Afghan refugees receive temporary protected status in the U.S.

In our news wrap Wednesday, the Biden administration said Afghan refugees will be allowed to stay in the U.S. at least 18 months without being deported under temporary protected status, the WHO reports COVID cases are rising again after falling for more than a month, Iran released two British-Iranian nationals who'd been held for years, and an earthquake struck Japan triggering a tsunami alert.

