News Wrap: China’s COVID-19 restrictions raise concerns over trade disruptions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, officials in China tightened anti-virus controls at ports amid an accelerating outbreak, bringing worries of trade disruptions. Also, an Australian court overturned a landmark ruling on climate change, police in Washington, D.C. arrested a man in connection with the shootings of five homeless people, and doctors and nurses in Haiti went on strike over kidnappings.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: