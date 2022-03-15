News Wrap: China’s COVID-19 restrictions raise concerns over trade disruptions

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, officials in China tightened anti-virus controls at ports amid an accelerating outbreak, bringing worries of trade disruptions. Also, an Australian court overturned a landmark ruling on climate change, police in Washington, D.C. arrested a man in connection with the shootings of five homeless people, and doctors and nurses in Haiti went on strike over kidnappings.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: