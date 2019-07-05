News Wrap: Aftershocks rock Southern California as officials remain on alert

Judy Woodruff:

More than 20 million people felt Thursday's temblor, from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. But only several minor injuries were reported.

Authorities in the Bahamas are investigating what caused a helicopter crash that killed seven Americans late Thursday. The chopper was found in the water off Grand Cay Island. It was bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials said there were no survivors. Billionaire coal magnate and Republican donor Chris Cline was among the dead.

There was celebration in the streets of Sudan today after the ruling military council reached an agreement with the country's pro-democracy movement. It settled a power dispute by creating a joint council to rule the country for the next three years. Scores of opposition protesters have been killed in a violent crackdown since President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.

Yousra Elbagir of Independent Television News has our report.