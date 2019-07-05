News Wrap: Aftershocks rock Southern California as officials remain on alert

In our News Wrap Friday, aftershocks continue to rock Southern California, one a 5.4 magnitude that struck before dawn. Officials remain on high alert after Thursday’s powerful earthquake, which left enormous fissures in the earth near its epicenter. Also, seven Americans were killed in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas. Billionaire coal magnate and Republican donor Chris Cline was among the dead.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
President Trump said he is considering issuing an executive order to get a citizenship question added to the 2020 census, this after the Supreme Court ruled last week to block the federal government from adding that question.
Mr. Trump spoke to reporters this morning before he left for a weekend at his New Jersey golf club.
-
President Donald Trump:
I just spoke with the Attorney General. We have a number of different avenues. We could use all of them or one. We're doing very well on that issue.
We're spending $15 billion to $20 billion on a census. We're doing everything. We're finding out everything about everybody. Think of it, $15 billion to $20 billion, and you're not allowed to ask them, are you a citizen?
-
Judy Woodruff:
In the meantime, the Justice Department said today that it will continue to look for legal grounds to include the citizenship question, something the Supreme Court said it had not shown.
We will take a look at where things stand with the census after the news summary.
A powerful 5.4-magnitude aftershock rocked Southern California before dawn today. There have been some 80 smaller aftershocks since an earthquake struck yesterday near Ridgecrest, some 150 miles north of Los Angeles. The quake left enormous fissures in the earth near its epicenter in the Mojave Desert. Emergency officials are remaining on high alert.
-
Jason Schellenger:
We're trying to make sure we're ahead of the curve if we do get an aftershock. Obviously, we just had an aftershock. We want to make sure to get enough resources as we can possibly here to make sure that we take care of the communities that are going to be affected.
-
Judy Woodruff:
More than 20 million people felt Thursday's temblor, from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. But only several minor injuries were reported.
Authorities in the Bahamas are investigating what caused a helicopter crash that killed seven Americans late Thursday. The chopper was found in the water off Grand Cay Island. It was bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials said there were no survivors. Billionaire coal magnate and Republican donor Chris Cline was among the dead.
There was celebration in the streets of Sudan today after the ruling military council reached an agreement with the country's pro-democracy movement. It settled a power dispute by creating a joint council to rule the country for the next three years. Scores of opposition protesters have been killed in a violent crackdown since President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.
Yousra Elbagir of Independent Television News has our report.
-
Yousra Elbagir:
The sounds of undulation, usually heard at wedding, celebrating an unlikely union.
"A fresh start for Sudan," this man says, following the long-awaited agreement between the military junta and the opposition. In the late hours of last night, they announced the formation of a civilian government headed by a prime minister and a sovereign council with five out of 11 members confirmed to be civilian.
-
Omar Al-Degair (through translator):
This agreement opens the way to transitional bodies that will bring reform, in all aspects, the first of which is the issue of peace and the independent transparent investigation and punishment of the killers of the martyrs.
-
Yousra Elbagir:
And these are the martyrs he's referring to: the victims of the deadly dispersal of Sudan's mass pro-democracy sit-in by the troops of this man, militia leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, notorious for war crimes in Darfur and now the face of the military council.
-
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (through translator):
We would like to reassure all political forces, armed movements, and all those who participated in the change from young men and women this agreement will be comprehensive, and will not exclude anyone, and will also reach up to the ambitions of the Sudanese people and its pure revolution.
-
Yousra Elbagir:
In an act that can only be described as political theater, 235 prisoners of a Darfuri rebel group were pardoned. And this morning, the streets of the capital celebrated, but underneath the euphoria is an undercurrent of mistrust.
-
Man (through translator):
The official opposition is the leadership But the real leadership is the street. Today, they formed a council. If we like it, then fine, but if we don't like it, then our tools of protest are still in place. We are ready to activate, escalate and start over.
At the end of the day, our government will be a civilian one, no matter what.
-
Yousra Elbagir:
Eyes will now be on the military to fill their end of the bargain, and to the dethroned Islamists that have been sidelined in this process. The agreement has yet to be signed and the future of Sudan is far from sealed.
-
Judy Woodruff:
That was Yousra Elbagir of Independent Television News reporting.
Back in this country, the U.S. job market shattered expectations in June. The Labor Department reported the economy added a net 224,000 jobs last month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7 percent. That's up from 3.6 percent the previous two months. And wages were up 3.1 percent over last year.
Stocks fell on Wall Street today over fears that the better-than-expected jobs report would make the Federal Reserve less likely to lower interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 44 points to close at 26922. The Nasdaq fell eight points, and the S&P 500 slipped five.
And iconic "Mad Magazine" will leave newsstands this fall, ending its 67-year-long run. The satirical magazine with its gap-toothed mascot, Alfred E. Neuman, influenced generations of readers with its subversive humor. At its peak, in the early 1970s, it attracted more than two million subscribers. But its circulation declined in recent years.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.