News Wrap: Akron police fatally shot unarmed Black man Jayland Walker, authorities say

Lisa Desjardins:

Police Copenhagen Denmark say several people are dead after a shooting earlier today. A 22-year-old man is in custody. Mall goers were seen fleeing from the field shopping mall. Other images show victims being placed on stretchers. Police say they have not ruled out terror as a motive.

Akron, Ohio residents are absorbing new difficult video released today of a police shooting. Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old black man was shot and killed by Akron police on Monday. A warning, some of this video is disturbing.

Police say the incident followed an unspecified traffic violation it ended with a group of police officers opening fire on Walker as he fled.

Police confirmed more than 60 gunshot wounds on Walker's body. He was unarmed when shot. There was a gun in his car. Protesters took to the streets as Walker's family questioned the police's actions. The eight officers involved are on leave pending investigation.

At least five people are feared dead after a glacier collapse triggered an avalanche in the Italian Alps. Dramatic cellphone video shows ice snow and rock cascading down the mountainside. Helicopters and dozens of emergency responders continue to comb the mountainside for survivors. Responders believe that as many as 15 hikers were in the area at the time of the collapse.

Tens of thousands of people are evacuating their homes in and around Sydney, Australia following torrential downpours and flash floods. Streets resemble rivers and aerial footage captured entire suburbs underwater. Australian emergency services say they conducted over 100 flood rescues in the last 24 hours and responded to thousands more requests for assistance, and more heavy rainfall is expected in coming days.

Still to come on "PBS News Weekend," the global effort to rescue Afghan women who used to be judges from the dangers of the Taliban regime. And on this Independence Day weekend, what does it mean to be American? A conversation you shouldn't miss.