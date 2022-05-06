News Wrap: April jobs report shows hiring still strong despite inflation

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Friday, April's jobs report shows the U.S. gained 428,000 net jobs despite inflation, supply shortages and rising interest rates. Also, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will be allowed to seek reelection, the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is poised to win elections in northern Ireland, and the Census Bureau reports the median age of women giving birth has risen to 30.
