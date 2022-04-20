What to expect in the next phase of Russia’s war

Amna Nawaz:

As the United States and NATO ramp up billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, there are risks to consider, mainly Russia's military reaction.

To examine that, we turn to John Manza. He had a 20-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps and then served in senior civilian positions at NATO headquarters, most recently in charge of operations, a post he held until January. He's currently a professor at the National Defense University. He joins us now.

Colonel Manza, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for making the time.

As you well know, that Russian invasion began back in February on the 24th. They failed to capture Kyiv quickly. They moved to a string of strikes across the country. We're now moving into almost two months and this new phase of war. What does that new phase look like? What should we expect to see?