Russia intensifies attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

Russia intensified its onslaught across Eastern Ukraine today, raining a barrage of artillery and airstrikes that marks a new stage of the war. Ukrainian officials are now calling it the battle of the Donbass.

In the besieged city of Mariupol, the last Ukrainian forces remain trapped and under intense fire at a massive steel plant. Kyiv now says it's ready to hold negotiations with Russia over the fate of the city without conditions.

Amna Nawaz begins our coverage.