News Wrap: At least 4 dead, 29 missing in California boat fire

Jane Ferguson:

Hi, Judy.

This is just the latest of a series of escalating attacks by the Taliban in recent days, designed to keep up pressure on both the United States and the Afghan government here in Kabul. The timing is very significant.

The U.S. special envoy to those peace talks between the United States government and the Taliban that have been taking place in Qatar, Zalmay Khalilzad, just arrived this weekend back into Kabul, where he is presenting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani with the initial details of a proposed agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

It's believed they're close to agreeing on a U.S. drawdown in Afghanistan, but have yet to finalize that agreement. In the meantime, the Taliban have marched on two major cities in the north of Afghanistan just over the weekend as well.