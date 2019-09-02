Lingering Hurricane Dorian complicates rescue efforts in the Bahamas

Judy Woodruff:

Back in the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian spent much of this day pummeling Grand Bahama and other islands and is expected hover there into tomorrow. The National Hurricane Center warned this afternoon of ocean storm surges that could be 20 feet higher than normal, while wind gusts were nearly 200 miles an hour at times.

Phone service has been spotty or disconnected there.

So we check in this evening with Danica Coto, who covers the Caribbean for the Associated Press. She's been reporting, along with a colleague who's in the Bahamas.

Danica joins us via Skype from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Danica, hello again to us.

So, what are you hearing about what this hurricane has done to the Bahamas?