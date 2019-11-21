News Wrap: At least 8 protesters killed in Baghdad protests

Judy Woodruff:

Some of Netanyahu's political rivals called today for him to resign.

We will take a closer look at Israel's political crisis after the news summary.

President Trump insisted today that a U.S. Navy SEAL will not be dismissed from the elite force for crimes in Iraq. Edward Gallagher had been acquitted of murdering an Islamic State militant, but convicted of posing with the corpse.

The Navy reacted to President Trump reversing Gallagher's demotion, said it would review Gallagher's status. But in a tweet today, the president overruled the decision.

But, later, Gallagher's lawyer said the Navy is going ahead anyway.

In Iraq, security forces killed at least eight more people in anti-government protests in Baghdad in some of the deadliest clashes yet. Medical workers said the victims were hit by live fire or tear gas canisters aimed at the head. The fighting focused on demonstrators barricading key bridges leading to a government center in Baghdad. Dozens more were wounded.

China demanded today that President Trump veto two bills aimed at human rights abuses in Hong Kong. The bills won final congressional approval yesterday. Among other things, they mandate sanctions on Chinese officials who violate protesters' rights.

China's Foreign Ministry rejected the measures out of hand.