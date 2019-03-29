News Wrap: Barr says he’ll release version of Mueller report in April

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. attorney general will give Congress a partial version of the Mueller report by mid-April. William Barr sent word today in a letter to the chairs of both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. He wrote that the full report runs nearly 400 pages, and that — quote — "Everyone will soon be able to read it on their own."

But he also said he is redacting grand jury and intelligence information, among other things. Barr has already said that special counsel Robert Mueller found no conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, but reached no conclusion about whether the president was guilty of obstruction of justice.

In response, the president said he has great confidence in Barr. But the House judiciary chair, Jerry Nadler, said Democrats still want the full report by April 2.

President Trump is now threatening to close all or part of the U.S. southern border next week unless Mexico immediately halts illegal immigration. He issued the new ultimatum today during a stop at Lake Okeechobee in Florida, and he had focused on caravans coming north from Central America.