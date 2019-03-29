Why federal judge turned down work requirements for Medicaid in two states

Judy Woodruff:

It is safe to say that, when this week started, few expected the never-ending battles over health care to move front and center once again.

But President Trump tried to do just that when he said repeatedly, including just today, that he wants to try again to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare, first by winning in court, and then by having Congress pass a replacement plan.

Now, we should note there is no such plan in existence yet. In the meantime, his administration has continually tried to chip away or knock down parts of the health care law through executive action.

But, as Amna Nawaz tells us, a pair of important court rulings this week determined the administration went too far.