News Wrap: Biden arrives in Japan after wrapping up visit to South Korea

In our news wrap Sunday, President Biden is in Tokyo after wrapping up a three-day visit to Seoul, concerns grow over the spread of the monkeypox virus, Poland's president addressed Ukraine's parliament, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for Senate John Fetterman was released from the hospital after suffering a stroke, and 40 tons of baby formula arrived in the U.S. from Europe.
