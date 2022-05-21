News Wrap: Biden signs $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

In our news wrap Saturday, President Biden signed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, the first military flight carrying baby formula from Europe is expected to arrive this weekend, Australian voters ousted sitting Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Israeli forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, and at least two people died in a Michigan tornado.

