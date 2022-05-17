News Wrap: FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for children age 5 to 11

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, the FDA authorized Pfizer's low-dose COVID booster for kids 5 to 11 years old, China restricted more Beijing residents to their homes to help control a small outbreak, U.S highway deaths shot up last year after a lull during the pandemic, and Congress held its first hearing in half a century on unidentified aerial phenomena.
