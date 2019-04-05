News Wrap: Biden defends controversial behavior toward women

Judy Woodruff:

At the same time, Biden acknowledged that he will have to change the way he campaigns. And he said he plans to make a final decision about running for president — quote — "relatively soon."

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has requested a further delay in her country's departure from the European Union. Her action today could buy more time to fashion a deal that will pass Parliament.

In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, May asked to push the date back to June 30. Britain is currently set to leave the E.U. on April 12 with no deal.

In Saudi Arabia, human rights groups and activists say authorities have detained eight people who have supported jailed women rights activists. Two are U.S.-Saudi dual citizens. Most are writers and advocates. These are the first such arrests since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi government agents last October.

A Japanese spacecraft has successfully blasted a crater into the surface of an asteroid. Japan's space agency tweeted images today of the asteroid and the area that was targeted today. It should clear the way for collecting underground samples and returning them to Earth. The goal is to learn more about the origins of Earth and the solar system.

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 40 points to close at 26425. The Nasdaq rose nearly 47 points, and the S&P 500 added 13.

