What controversy around Biden’s behavior says about shifting social norms

Rebecca Traister:

Well, I think the question of clarity is a tough one, because, when you're changing norms, you are — you're literally changing the rules in the middle of the game.

But there's no other real way to do it, right? So, and that's — I think when Professor Dobbin talked about the generational shift, you have people who were born in an era in which certain kinds of behavior were normalized, before the term sexual harassment was even coined, which wasn't until 1975, which, by the way, is after Joe Biden was already elected to the Senate, which happened in 1972.

So, we are changing the ideas about what is permissible and also the interrogation of what kind of power, the sort of access to women's bodies. What does it mean to be a powerful man who feels he can — what he sees as emotional connection, but winds up being uncomfortable physical touch with a woman who is his junior, but in his field, a peer?

These women are working with him or other politicians. The game is changing. And that means that there isn't always a clear answer. But the key thing is, you have to listen to the people who are telling you, this feels like it's conveying something that is uncomfortable to me or that conveys you don't think of me as an equal, it feels diminishing.

We have to listen to the conversation about it before we can just say, OK, this is OK, this is not OK. It is an ongoing and evolving process of trying to change the way we approach power and gender.