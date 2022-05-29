News Wrap: Biden pays his respects in Uvalde, Texas following school massacre

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Texas to pay their respects and console a community in mourning, the Justice Department will conduct an independent review of law enforcement's response to the Uvalde mass shooting, President Zelenskyy visited the city of Kharkiv, and two more mass shooting took place in Tennessee and Oklahoma.
