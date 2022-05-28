News Wrap: Vice President Harris pays her respects to the Buffalo shooting victims

In our news wrap Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman joined mourners in Buffalo as 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, the final victim of a racist attack two weeks ago, was laid to rest. Also, a church charity event in Nigeria ended tragically after a stampede left at least 30 people dead, and at least 15 people were killed in southern China amid torrential rains and flooding.

