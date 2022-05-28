News Wrap: Vice President Harris pays her respects to the Buffalo shooting victims

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman joined mourners in Buffalo as 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, the final victim of a racist attack two weeks ago, was laid to rest. Also, a church charity event in Nigeria ended tragically after a stampede left at least 30 people dead, and at least 15 people were killed in southern China amid torrential rains and flooding.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: