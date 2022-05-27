News Wrap: House panel seeks data from gunmakers on weapons used in mass shootings

In our news wrap Friday, a congressional oversight committee asked five major gunmakers for data on assault-style weapons used in mass shootings, Russia's gained more ground in Ukraine, Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers, President Biden addressed U.S. Naval Academy graduates, and Southern Baptist leaders released a previously secret list of pastors and church workers accused of sexual abuse.

