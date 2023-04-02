News Wrap: Biden pledges federal resources to help tornado recovery efforts

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Sunday, Biden declared a major disaster in Arkansas after tornadoes struck the South and Midwest, an explosion at a Russian cafe killed a prominent pro-war blogger, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries announced oil production cuts, former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson said he’s running for president, and the Taliban closed Afghanistan’s only women-run radio station.
