News Wrap: Biden pledges federal resources to help tornado recovery efforts

Audio

In our news wrap Sunday, Biden declared a major disaster in Arkansas after tornadoes struck the South and Midwest, an explosion at a Russian cafe killed a prominent pro-war blogger, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries announced oil production cuts, former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson said he’s running for president, and the Taliban closed Afghanistan’s only women-run radio station.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch