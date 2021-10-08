News Wrap: Biden rejects Trump request to withhold WH records from Jan. 6 committee

Judy Woodruff:

September's disappointing U.S. jobs report is further proof of the pandemic's grip on the economy. The Labor Department today reported U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs last month. That's the fewest since December.

Even so, the unemployment rate dropped sharply, to 4.8 percent, down from 5.2 percent in August. We will have more on this after the news summary.

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has dipped below 100,000 for the first time since early August. Meanwhile, COVID vaccinations have hit a three-month high, nearly a million per day, due in part to employers requiring them.

In Afghanistan, a suicide bombing at a Shiite Muslim mosque in the northern city of Kunduz killed at least 46 people and wounded dozens more. The Islamic State claimed responsibility. Shattered glass and debris were strewn across the mosque floor, as people worked to cover victims and remove bodies.