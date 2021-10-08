News Wrap: Biden rejects Trump request to withhold WH records from Jan. 6 committee

In our news wrap Friday, President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to withhold White House records from a congressional probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Biden also restored to protected status three national monuments cut by Trump. Nearly 140 countries have agreed to set a global minimum tax rate of 15% on big multinational companies— a move welcomed by the U.S.
Judy Woodruff:
September's disappointing U.S. jobs report is further proof of the pandemic's grip on the economy. The Labor Department today reported U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs last month. That's the fewest since December.
Even so, the unemployment rate dropped sharply, to 4.8 percent, down from 5.2 percent in August. We will have more on this after the news summary.
The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has dipped below 100,000 for the first time since early August. Meanwhile, COVID vaccinations have hit a three-month high, nearly a million per day, due in part to employers requiring them.
In Afghanistan, a suicide bombing at a Shiite Muslim mosque in the northern city of Kunduz killed at least 46 people and wounded dozens more. The Islamic State claimed responsibility. Shattered glass and debris were strewn across the mosque floor, as people worked to cover victims and remove bodies.
Man (through translator):
It was around 1:40 p.m. All the Muslims had gathered in the mosque for Friday prayers, and then I heard the explosion. I was nearby, and what I saw was just like the end of the world. Why is this happening to Muslims?
Judy Woodruff:
The Islamic State has been behind a spike in recent attacks, since U.S. and NATO forces left Afghanistan in August.
Nearly 140 countries have agreed to set a global minimum tax rate of 15 percent on big multinational companies. The tentative deal would prevent companies like Facebook and Google from profiting in low-tax countries. President Biden welcomed the agreement and said that it will — quote — "even the playing field" for American workers.
President Biden has rejected former President Trump's request to withhold White House records from a congressional probe into the January 6 Capitol attack. That paves the way for the National Archives to release the documents to the House January 6 committee.
Meanwhile, Mr. Trump's former aide Steve Bannon said that he will defy a subpoena from the House committee.
President Biden restored to protected status three national monuments cut by former President Trump. They include Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah, and the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monument off the New England coast. Mr. Trump had opened up some of those areas to mining and development.
President Biden formally reversed that decision during a White House ceremony.
President Joe Biden:
National monuments and parks are part of the identity — our identity as a people. They are more than natural wonders. They're the birthright we pass from generation to generation, a birthright of every American.
Judy Woodruff:
Some of the lands in Utah are considered sacred to Native American tribes. Today's move also prevents commercial fishing at the marine conservation area off the coast of New England.
There's word that President Biden will raise the cap on refugees to 125,000 for fiscal year 2022. That nearly doubles what it was for the previous fiscal year. The increase will follow through on a campaign promise he made to take in more refugees after the cap fell to a historic low under his predecessor.
Two wealthy parents accused of buying their children's way into elite universities were found guilty today by a federal jury in Boston. It is the first case to go to trial in the college admissions scandal that erupted over two years ago; 57 people have been charged in the scheme.
Federal prosecutors have decided not to pursue charges against the white Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, last year. They said that there is not enough evidence to prove that the officer used excessive force or violated Blake's civil rights. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.
In Nigeria, security forces have rescued 187 people in one of the country's largest hostage liberations. The victims were abducted by armed bandits in the northwestern state of Zamfara. The hostages, including children and babies, were held captive in a remote forest for weeks. Police officials said no ransom money was paid.
And September's weak jobs report pushed stocks lower on Wall Street today. The Dow Jones industrial average lost eight points to close at 34746. The Nasdaq fell 74 points, and the S&P 500 slipped eight.